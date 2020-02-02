Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Winter isn't over just yet

Heading into Monday morning parts of southern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas will see a freezing drizzle develop leading to some minor accumulations of ice. Monday night into Tuesday the rest of the system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joesph Wednesday morning. Along with the snow, it will also be bringing our temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.

Posted: Feb 2, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Happy Groundhog's Day! According to Punxsutawney Phil we can expect an early spring and it certainly felt like it out there today. Clouds cleared early this morning, allowing our highs to climb into the lower to middle 60s. Unfortunately our "early spring" ends with Sunday. We have another round of winter weather headed our way early this week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
