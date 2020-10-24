KQ2 Forecast: Winter mix moves in Sunday

Winter weather moves into northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday into Monday. Light showers are potential Sunday afternoon with a snow/rain mix increasing into the evening hours and turning to mostly snow overnight. 1" to 2" of total average snowfall amounts possible for the area by Monday night.
