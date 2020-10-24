KQ2 Forecast: Winter mix moves in Sunday

Clear
Winter weather moves into northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday into Monday. Light showers are potential Sunday afternoon with a snow/rain mix increasing into the evening hours and turning to mostly snow overnight. 1" to 2" of total average snowfall amounts possible for the area by Monday night.

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 9:47 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Saint Joseph
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
