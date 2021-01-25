KQ2 Forecast: Winter storm continues Monday night

A strong winter storm is expected to continue around the

region, producing heavy snow along the Iowa/Missouri border with

lesser amounts farther south. Potential for some icing between the

Missouri River and highway 36. Precipitation is expected to

gradually decrease Monday night, but areas of drizzle and freezing

drizzle may persist into Tuesday morning.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android