KQ2 Forecast: Winter storm continues Monday night

A strong winter storm is expected to continue around the region, producing heavy snow along the Iowa/Missouri border with lesser amounts farther south. Potential for some icing between the Missouri River and highway 36. Precipitation is expected to gradually decrease Monday night, but areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle may persist into Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 2:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

