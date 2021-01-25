KQ2 Forecast: Winter storm continues Monday night

A strong winter storm is expected to continue around the
region, producing heavy snow along the Iowa/Missouri border with
lesser amounts farther south. Potential for some icing between the
Missouri River and highway 36. Precipitation is expected to
gradually decrease Monday night, but areas of drizzle and freezing
drizzle may persist into Tuesday morning.
