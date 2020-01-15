KQ2 Forecast: Winter storm watch for Thursday night and Friday

**Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon**
A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
On Thursday we will see more cold air across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A cold front will move into the area on Wednesday night bringing us some colder air. We will stay on the cold side for the latter part of the work week as we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
