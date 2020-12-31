Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather advisory begins at midnight

Posted: Dec 31, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                          ** Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight through 8 PM on Friday **

Tonight we will watch clouds start to push into the area as we get ready for our next system to reach our area. Early tomorrow morning after 3 AM we will start to see a system lift into our area bringing the chance for a wintry mix, and eventually a change over to all snow.

Ice accumulations look to stay down towards the south and east of the area but northwest Missouri could see a light glaze of ice. In the St. Joseph area we will likely see accumulating snow with this system around 1-3 inches. Snow totals will start to decrease up towards the north near the Iowa border. The disturbance will move out of our area Friday night and conditions will begin to dry headed into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
