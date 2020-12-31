KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather advisory begins at midnight

** Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight tonight through 8 PM on Friday **

Tonight we will watch clouds start to push into the area as we get ready for our next system to reach our area. Early tomorrow morning after 3 AM we will start to see a system lift into our area bringing the chance for a wintry mix, and eventually a change over to all snow.

Ice accumulations look to stay down towards the south and east of the area but northwest Missouri could see a light glaze of ice. In the St. Joseph area we will likely see accumulating snow with this system around 1-3 inches. Snow totals will start to decrease up towards the north near the Iowa border. The disturbance will move out of our area Friday night and conditions will begin to dry headed into the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android