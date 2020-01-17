KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather advisory continuing until 6 PM

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect now through 6 PM tonight**
Temperatures have warmed since yesterday morning, but today is likely to be another cold day with temperatures only making it into the middle to upper 30s. Snow and sleet have started to make their way into the area and will continue until the afternoon. In the afternoon, as temperatures continue to rise we could see areas of freezing rain mixed with sleet develop. Continuing through the afternoon, as temperatures rise above freezing we will see a transition to all rain by around 3 pm. Scattered showers will continue into the evening.
Saturday we could see a few areas of flurries or light drizzle in the early morning, but then we will dry out for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures for this weekend will be in the lower 30s and 20s. The start of your work week will continue to be cold but we will be back in the lower 40s by Thursday.
