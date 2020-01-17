Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather advisory until 6 PM tonight

Today is another cold day with temperatures only making it into the middle to upper 30s for highs. Snow and sleet made their way through the area earlier this morning and now we are beginning to see the transition to sleet and freezing rain.

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 11:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect now through 6 PM tonight**

Today is another cold day with temperatures only making it into the middle to upper 30s for highs. Snow and sleet made their way through the area earlier this morning and now we are beginning to see the transition to sleet and freezing rain. This sleet and freezing rain will continue through the afternoon hours. As temperatures rise above freezing we will see a transition to all rain by around 3 pm. Scattered showers will continue into the evening.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories