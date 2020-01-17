KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather advisory until 6 PM tonight

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect now through 6 PM tonight**

Today is another cold day with temperatures only making it into the middle to upper 30s for highs. Snow and sleet made their way through the area earlier this morning and now we are beginning to see the transition to sleet and freezing rain. This sleet and freezing rain will continue through the afternoon hours. As temperatures rise above freezing we will see a transition to all rain by around 3 pm. Scattered showers will continue into the evening.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android