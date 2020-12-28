KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather likely tomorrow



** Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM on Tuesday**

Clear and calm conditions across the area today with temperatures right around average in the mid 30s. Tonight we will watch a disturbance start to move towards our area giving us our next chance for wintry precipitation. Tomorrow we will see a chance for snow in the morning, transitioning to a wintry mix through the day and eventually turning into rain Tuesday night. Sleet and freezing rain will be possible and that could make roads, bridges and overpasses slick.

We could have a wintry mix lingering early Wednesday morning before the system moves out of the area. Conditions will remain dry on New Years Eve until late Thursday night when another system moves towards our area. That will give us another chance for wintry precipitation on Friday.

