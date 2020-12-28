Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Winter weather likely tomorrow

Posted: Dec 28, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


                             ** Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM on Tuesday**

Clear and calm conditions across the area today with temperatures right around average in the mid 30s. Tonight we will watch a disturbance start to move towards our area giving us our next chance for wintry precipitation. Tomorrow we will see a chance for snow in the morning, transitioning to a wintry mix through the day and eventually turning into rain Tuesday night. Sleet and freezing rain will be possible and that could make roads, bridges and overpasses slick.

We could have a wintry mix lingering early Wednesday morning before the system moves out of the area. Conditions will remain dry on New Years Eve until late Thursday night when another system moves towards our area. That will give us another chance for wintry precipitation on Friday.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
