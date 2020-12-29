KQ2 Forecast: Wintry mix and rain showers continue tonight

** Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6 AM Wednesday**

Wintry precipitation continues to push through our area this evening with temperatures hovering around freezing. Slowly temperatures will start to warm above freezing and rain showers will continue through the overnight hours. We could see a few areas of wintry precipitation early tomorrow morning before a cold front moves through and pushes the disturbance out of our area.

Conditions will remain fairly calm on Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures staying in the 30s. Late Thursday into Friday another disturbance will move through our area giving us an additional chance for wintry precipitation. Drier conditions are on the way for the weekend as temperatures start to warm back into the 40s by the beginning of next week.

