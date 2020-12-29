Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Wintry mix and rain showers continue tonight

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 5:32 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                        ** Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through 6 AM Wednesday**

Wintry precipitation continues to push through our area this evening with temperatures hovering around freezing. Slowly temperatures will start to warm above freezing and rain showers will continue through the overnight hours. We could see a few areas of wintry precipitation early tomorrow morning before a cold front moves through and pushes the disturbance out of our area.

Conditions will remain fairly calm on Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures staying in the 30s. Late Thursday into Friday another disturbance will move through our area giving us an additional chance for wintry precipitation. Drier conditions are on the way for the weekend as temperatures start to warm back into the 40s by the beginning of next week.

The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
