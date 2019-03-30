KQ2 Forecast: Wintry mix ends; sunshine to wrap up the weekend

We thought we saw the last of Winter but unfortunately some wintry weather has returned to the area. Morning rain and snow showers will come an end, probably around lunchtime. Not expecting much in the way of accumulation as temperatures are too warm. As the rain and snow moves out, the clouds will break up and we could see some sunshine late in the day. Winds will be breezy coming from north at 15-25 mph. Highs will be well below average in the lower 40s.
The second half of the weekend is looking much nicer with the return of sunshine. Temperatures to start the day on Sunday will likely be near or below freezing so frost is a concern early Sunday. If you have any plants outside already, you will want to cover them to prevent any damage. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper 40s.
For the work week, temperatures return to where they should be this time of year (average high is 61 degrees). Monday through Wednesday appear to be dry with temperatures in the lower 60s. Wednesday night is when more rain chances return to the forecast with temperatures staying in the lower 60s for the rest of the week.
