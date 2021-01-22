Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Wintry mix over the weekend

Cooler air has moved back over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. Temperatures only made it into the lower 30's on Friday with light winds across the mid west. A storm system will form and will head our way by Saturday night and Sunday. The chance for a rain and snow mix will be there as we go into Sunday night and Monday.

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Cooler air has moved back over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. Temperatures only made it into the lower 30's on Friday with light winds across the mid west.
A storm system will form and will head our way by Saturday night and Sunday. The chance for a rain and snow mix will be there as we go into Sunday night and Monday.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Falls City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Cooler air has moved back over northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. Temperatures only made it into the lower 30's on Friday with light winds across the mid west. A storm system will form and will head our way by Saturday night and Sunday. The chance for a rain and snow mix will be there as we go into Sunday night and Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories