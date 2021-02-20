Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Wintry mix possible Sunday morning

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 10:27 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 AM to 3 PM Sunday**

Clouds are starting to move into the area this evening and will continue to increase overnight. Early tomorrow morning we will see the chance for some light snow and a wintry mix to move through our area. Untreated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses could have some slick spots on them tomorrow morning. Conditions will begin to warm up and clear out by tomorrow afternoon.

After Sunday, conditions will settle into a calmer pattern for next week. Highs will start out just shy of 50 on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Tuesday before returning to around average for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s.

