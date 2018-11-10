Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Wintry precipitation possible Sunday

Saturday was an overall cold day. Only saw temperatures rise into the upper 30s. That will set the stage for another cold night, but not as cold as Friday night. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 8:34 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Saturday was an overall cold day. Only saw temperatures rise into the upper 30s. That will set the stage for another cold night, but not as cold as Friday night. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Heading into Veterans Day on Sunday, the forecast has changed quite a bit. A storm system is forecast to move through the region and previous model runs had precipitation missing us but now things have shifted more north and have put the St. Joseph area in play for some rain or snow Sunday afternoon and overnight. There is still considerable model differences so this a low confidence forecast but I have introduced precipitation back into the forecast for the second half of Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Another cold front will move through late Sunday setting up another cold start to the work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 30s with overnight lows in the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny both days.

And finally, relief! We do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast towards the end of next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the 50s by Thursday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Two new record lows were set for Friday and Saturday thanks to very cold overnight lows. We dropped to 12 degrees early this morning. Unfortunately, today will remain on the cold side with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s but with winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph, wind chill values will be in the 20s. Bundle up if outside today!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events