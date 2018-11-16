KQ2 Forecast: Wintry weather possible Saturday

After a very nice day on Friday, things will change quickly as we head into the weekend. For tonight though, we will be dry. Clouds will increase by morning with lows in the mid 30s.

A cold front that is expected to move through early Saturday will make things a lot more winter-like. This front will bring in colder temperatures throughout the day so highs will be in the morning, in the upper 30s. By late morning and early afternoon, a rain/snow mix is expected to move through and then transition to all snow by afternoon. There is still considerable computer model disagreement with this system but some accumulation is possible. Right now, it appears a few locations could pick up near an inch of snow and possibly a little more. Travel impacts will be minor but as temperatures fall, there could be a few slick spots Saturday evening and overnight. Stay with KQ2 as we update the forecast.

By Sunday, things do dry out and we stay cold. Decreasing clouds with highs in the 30s. Into Thanksgiving week, we see very nice weather. Sunny skies are expected Monday through Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain returns to the forecast Friday morning.

