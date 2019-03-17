KQ2 Forecast: Wrapping up the weekend with nice weather

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in the next few days.

For the St. Patrick's Day holiday on Sunday, nice weather expected with mostly sunny skies. There will be a few clouds from time to time but overall a nice day. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

To begin the work week, skies will remain sunny for Monday. Temperatures will be slightly below normal for this time of year but will find themselves into the lower 50s. The next chance for precipitation will be on Tuesday. It does appear that there could be enough cold air initially that the precipitation could fall as snow or freezing rain before transitioning to all rain by late morning. This is something we will be keeping an eye on closely. Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Wednesday and then temperatures will begin to warm up. By the end of the week, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The next chance for rain coming next weekend.

