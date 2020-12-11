KQ2 News team helps Salvation Army's annual kettle campaign

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday at Hy-Vee, shoppers were in the giving mood, sparing what they could for those less fortunate.

"Well, everybody needs help now and again and I know I’ve needed help in the past," Terry Smith, a donor said.

"I feel like it’s a way for me to give back to the community, and just to be kind." Barbara Bein, a donor said.

Familiar faces from KQ2 took the time to help the salvation army raise money for its Red Kettle Campaign bringing Christmas cheer after a challenging year.

"It is a little different," Maj. Ronald Key "This year our theme is Rescue Christmas cause we know there’s going to be lots of people who are going to need that additional help.

The Salvation Army, has felt the impacts of Covid-19, many of their traditional bell ringers have sat this year out. Those who rely on the Salvation Army for help are only doing so even more with the pandemic.

Hy-Vee shoppers also aware of Covid’s impact stressing the importance of donating even in this time of social distancing.

"I’m trying to avoid [Covid-19] and I know other people are and it’s tough," Smith said. "We may all need help."

"I actually tried to put just a little bit extra in because of what’s going on," Bein said.

Both the Salvation Army and shoppers said this year more so than ever, every little bit helps.

"I think it’s so important for people that have extra to give more," Bein said.

Maj. Key said the Salvation Army is 60% the way toward their goal, though the Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve, donation will still be accepted after Christmas.