KQ2 Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of the area until 1 a.m.

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Atchison and Holt counties in Missouri and Doniphan and Atchison counties in Kansas until 1 a.m.

A round of strong to severe thunderstorms are beginning to move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this evening. These storms will be capable of producing strong winds to 60 mph and quarter size hail. The best chance for severe weather will be north and west of St. Joseph. Storms are likely until around midnight tonight. Stay with KQ2 for more updates.

The potential for more thunderstorms exists throughout Monday. There is the possibility these storms could be strong to severe so stay with KQ2 for more updates. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s. More rain is likely on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

For Wednesday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing continued chances of thunderstorms. This system will need watching because we could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday. Will need to keep a very close eye on the forecast over the coming days.

Eventually by the end of next week, the weather does quiet down with much cooler temperatures. Highs by Thursday through Saturday will be in the lower 60s.

