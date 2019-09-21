Clear

KQ2's coverage of Southside Fall Festival Parade to replay twice

If you missed out on KQ2's live coverage of this year's Southside Fall Festival Parade, there will be two chances to watch a replay of the parade.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The parade will be replayed beginning at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on KQTV. The second replay will be on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will be replayed beginning at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night on KQTV. The second replay will be on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

The festival wraps up on Sunday at Hyde Park. Hours on Sunday are from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A church service will happen at the gazebo at 9:30 a.m.

