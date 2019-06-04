KQTV's Heather Shearin stepping down after 36 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- After nearly 36 years with KQTV, general manager Heather Shearin is retiring from television.

To celebrate her success, KQTV employees past and present along with the community-at-large gave Shearin one last "thank you" for her years of service.

"I know she's put in a lot of long hours, long days," said Bridget Blevins, a former KQTV news director and anchor. "She's been very passionate about the people at KQ2."

Shearin has held a number of positions with KQ2, starting in 1983 in the creative services department producing commercials. From there she moved up the ranks to selling advertising, then becoming sales manager and finally general manager in 1999.

"I knew from the moment I met (Shearin) that (she) would become something special," said Dave Tillery, general manager of KTEN in Ada, Oklahoma, in a recorded message that was included in a video with well wishes from many who worked with Shearin over the past 36 years.

As people who work in the television industry know, working in the industry can be demanding.

"A lifetime in this business is like two or three lifetimes, said Andy Fisher, an executive with Heartland Media, the ownership company of KQTV. "We appreciate all of the effort and all of the work that Heather has done."

Shearin has overseen KQ2 during revolutionary changes in media. From reporters using typewriters to compose their stories all the way to the internet, to on-line media and HDTV.

"The changes have been enormous. When I first started we didn't even have a fax machine," Shearin said.

One thing that has stayed consistent over the years is the respect and gratitude people have for Shearin. The video that played during Shearin's reception with messages from past co-workers and others was a testiment to that.

"You always put your teams and the community first," said Jill Jensen, a former news director and anchor. "You are full of grace and I loved having you as my boss."

"Heather, you are a class act!" said Gary Exline, general manager of Eagle Radio.

"We appreciate the support you've always provided to the City of St. Joseph," said St. Joseph city manager Bruce Woody."

shearin has comforting words for those fearing for changes in KQ2 programming after Shearin leaves and a planned sale of the station goes through to different ownership.

"We've been the powerhouse brand in the communities we serve for over 65 years and I expect that will only continue to be the case and even grow," Shearin said.

Shearin's last day at KQTV is Friday, June 7. She has said she plans on spending her extra time with her family and relaxing.