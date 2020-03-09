KU Hospital confirms patient admitted for coronavirus

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The University of Kansas Hospital has admitted a patient with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, officials said Monday.
Hospital officials said the patient is in an area that is designed to contain airborne contaminants, such as viruses, and help keep it from spreading to other patients, visitors, and KU Hospital staff.
The hospital will stream a news conference Monday at noon to answer questions about its safety and treatment plan, according to a news release.
The hospital said it will not take any questions that would reveal the identity of the patient during the briefing.
KQTV will update this article as more information becomes available.
