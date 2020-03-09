KU addresses media after admitting Coronavirus patient

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) Staff at the University of Kansas Health System addressed the media Monday after admitting a patient with the Coronavirus.

The patient is in isolation at KU Med Center in a specialized area designated for emerging infections. Family members of the patient are quarantining themselves at home.

The patient was not the same person from Johnson County, KS who was known to have the virus over the weekend, and officials with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) said they expect and are prepared for future cases of Covid-19 in the sunflower state.

"We are going to get more cases and we are prepared for it," Dr. Lee Norman, secretary KDHE said. "We've got the resources lined up."

Dr. Norman also told the media that he expects the sunflower state to receive between $4 to $6 million dollars in government money to fund efforts to fight the virus.

"As you can imagine this activity takes a lot of additional manpower," he said. "We're spending about $200 thousand dollars a month, and we only have the one case."

That money to be distributed is part of an $8.3 million dollar emergency funding package recently passed by Congress, It's not yet known how much of the $4 to $6 million will be distributed to the Unversity of Kansas Health System.