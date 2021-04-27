Clear
Kansas returns to administering J&J vaccines

Kansas began administering the one shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Monday. Health officials say the vaccine is safe after being shelved nationwide a few weeks ago, due to blood clot concerns.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 4:55 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) If you are looking for a one and done vaccine shot, the option is back in the United States.

Kansas is one of the recent states that has decided to resume administering the one shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Monday.

It was shelved nationwide a few weeks ago, due to blood clot concerns.

While the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine isn't in wide supply yet, Kansas Health Officials say they will be receiving more next week, adding they wouldn't have made this decision if they were not sure that the vaccine was safe.

"We put out the modified information to be provided to clinicians and people receiving the vaccine. We wouldn't have done that if we didn't feel like the safety profile, the risk benefit profile was far in the benefit side of the equation"

Health officials say for those who are still wanting to get vaccinated, to go with the vaccine you feel more comfortable with, whether that be Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

But officilas add that the Johnson & Johnson is safe, and that the state will be receiving more doses in the next few weeks. 

