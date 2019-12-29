Kansas City Chiefs hold off Chargers and claim two seed in AFC playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs close out the regular season on the high note beating the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to finish at 12-4.

Big playoff positioning was on the line in this game as the Chiefs could've fallen to the fourth seed with a loss and a Texans win, or be bumped up to a two seed with a win and a Patriots loss. Along with getting the job done, Chiefs fans can thank the Miami Dolphins for their help as they took down the Patriots 27-24 and now have a first-round bye.

The Chiefs put together another well rounded performance as receiver Mecole Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, and Damien Williams ran 84 yards for another score finishing with 124 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just 12 carries.

The defense also made plays forcing two interceptions and three sacks, not to mention Terrell Suggs who had his first sack as a Chief late in the third quarter. Not only did that sack force the Chargers to punt during a close time in the game, but it also moved the longtime Ravens pass rusher past Demarcus Ware for eighth on the NFL career list with 139.

Although Patrick Mahomes didn't light up the stat sheet, the Chiefs overall head into the playoffs with strong momentum along with extra time off to help heal and will wait to see who they will play after next Sunday.