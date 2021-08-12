Clear
Kansas City Chiefs players meet fans at MWSU, Mosaic vaccination event

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 4:56 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs helped boost vaccinations in St. Joseph by teaming up with Mosaic Life Care and Missouri Western State University to host a COVID-19 vaccination event at training camp on Thursday.

More than 100 people signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination event. People participating in it were rewarded with the chance to meet and talk to Chiefs players. In previous years, the interaction between fans and players was a normal part of training camp. But due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and NFL protocols, there is little to no interaction allowed at training camp this year.

Defensive Tackle Chris Jones, and Wide Receivers Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson made special appearances at the event. The three Chiefs players are vaccinated, along with 90 percent of the team. In addition, the entire coaching staff is vaccinated.

Heat and humidity continues today with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Heat indices will be back in the triple digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Most of today will be dry but we do have the chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A few showers and thunderstorms could be possible Friday morning before clearing out. The weekend looks to be comfortable with highs in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.
