Kansas City International Airport offer travel tips for Thanksgiving

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The week of Thanksgiving is expected to post big numbers for airport traffic in 2018. U.S. airport officials said more than 30 million passengers are expected to pass through airports between Nov. 16 and Nov. 27.

Kansas City International airport is projected to see record level travel for Thanksgiving. KCI spokesperson, Joe McBride said they are bracing for 430,000 people to pass through the airport during the week-long period.

"We are getting ready for those people and you see they are arriving as we speak," McBride said. "People should expect bigger crowds and some lines trying to get in and out of parking lots."

Bethany Mennemeyer arrived in Kansas City Monday afternoon with her two children. She had hopped on a Southwest flight from Los Angeles to visit her parents in Rocheport, Missouri.

"We flew Monday which I couldn't recommend more especially with young children," she said. "Our flight was full and I can only imagine how much more congested it will get over the week."

One day for travelers to keep in mind: Nov. 25. It’s expected to be the busiest travel day of the year prior to Christmas. But no matter what day travelers plan to fly, McBride said there are a few things travelers should do, too, to ensure the security process moves as fast as possible.

"I would say to pack smart, allow yourself extra time, and print off your boarding pass," he said. "In this tech society you think, all I need to do is have my phone but it's not a bad idea to have a back up piece of paper."

McBride explained if an airport or airline is having technical difficulties, passengers with physical paper tickets get to board first.

Another tip he suggests is to get to the airport 90 minutes before your flight is scheduled to take off.

"Last thing you want to do is miss a flight especially this time of year because the flights are pretty full and it might be tough to get re-accommodated on another flight," McBride said.

He said that advice goes for seasoned travelers too because flyers with less experience may slow down lines this time of year.