Kansas City, Missouri man killed in Clinton County crash

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Kansas City, Missouri man was killed in a two vehicle traffic accident in Clinton County early Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old John Pollock, of Byrnes Mill, Missouri, was driving west on Missouri 116, four miles east of Lathrop, when he crossed the center line and struck the side of 44-year-old Benjamin Reed's tractor trailer.

Reed lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the road. The vehicle overturned several times ejecting Reed.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene. Pollock was not injured. Neither were wearing seat belts.