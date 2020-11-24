Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kansas City, Missouri man killed in Clinton County crash

A Kansas City, Missouri man was killed in a two vehicle traffic accident in Clinton County early Monday morning.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 4:59 AM

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) A Kansas City, Missouri man was killed in a two vehicle traffic accident in Clinton County early Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old John Pollock, of Byrnes Mill, Missouri, was driving west on Missouri 116, four miles east of Lathrop, when he crossed the center line and struck the side of 44-year-old Benjamin Reed's tractor trailer.

Reed lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the road. The vehicle overturned several times ejecting Reed.

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene. Pollock was not injured. Neither were wearing seat belts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain chances move in as soon as Monday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Monday and into Tuesday. Tuesday we could see thunderstorms as well as shower chances in the area. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories