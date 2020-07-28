Kansas City Royals announce Patrick Mahomes as newest member of ownership group

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) In a statement, the Royals announced Tuesday that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes as the newest member of the team's ownership group.

"We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise," John Sherman, Chairman and CEO and principal owner said. "Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field."

Sherman also stated that Mahomes spent a lot of time in clubhouses as a kid, as his dad, Pat, pitched 11 seasons in MLB.

"Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball dating back to his childhood," Sherman said.

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Patrick Mahomes said. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do."