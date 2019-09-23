Clear
BREAKING NEWS Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost announces retirement Full Story

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost announces retirement

The manager of the Kansas City Royals announced Monday that he will be retiring as manager of the team at the end of the season.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 11:43 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 11:43 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The manager of the Kansas City Royals, Ned Yost, announced Monday that he will be retiring as manager of the team at the end of the season.

In a statement from the team, Yost says that his retirement will be effective on Sunday after the 2019 season finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Yost is the winningest manager in franchise history with 744 wins and the first manager to lead the Royals to consecutive World Series appearances. He will finish his career 32nd all-time in games managed with 2,544.

"With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization," Yost said in a statement. "My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base. I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all. Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their news World Championship very soon."

Yost has been manager of the team since 2010.

The Royals went on to win the World Series in 2015.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Morning fog will lift out of here by later this morning and we will end up seeing a very nice day with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events