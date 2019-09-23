Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost announces retirement

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The manager of the Kansas City Royals, Ned Yost, announced Monday that he will be retiring as manager of the team at the end of the season.

In a statement from the team, Yost says that his retirement will be effective on Sunday after the 2019 season finale against the Minnesota Twins.

Yost is the winningest manager in franchise history with 744 wins and the first manager to lead the Royals to consecutive World Series appearances. He will finish his career 32nd all-time in games managed with 2,544.

"With the development of our young players and our returning veterans, I feel and and hope the worst is behind us in this rebuilding phase of our organization," Yost said in a statement. "My plan all along was to get us through the rough times then turn it over to a new manager to bring us the rest of the way. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here as your manager and will never forget the good and the hard times we had together as an organization and a fan base. I will never forget the fact that you fans supported us through it all. Kansas City will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to rooting the Royals on to their news World Championship very soon."

Yost has been manager of the team since 2010.

The Royals went on to win the World Series in 2015.