Kansas City area hospital officials say "we are in trouble" with current Covid surge

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) A strong warning Friday from hospital leaders on the rise of COVID-19.

Chief medical officers from hospitals around the Kansas city area sounded the alarm on the surge of hospitalizations, cases and deaths, and they were not mincing their words calling the oncoming Omicron variant as a tornado warning for the community.

“We’re in trouble and you need to hear that we’re in trouble. You don’t need to that okay everything is going to be okay because the reality is, it’s not okay,” Dr. Steve Sites, Chief Medical Officer, University of Kansas Health System said.

The University of Kansas Health System hosted an online news conference with hospital leaders across the Kansas City area.

“This is really a great group of folks who’ve been working together incredibly well throughout this crisis,” Dr. SItes said.

Their goal, to scare a community straight into protecting themselves against a surge in COVID-19.

“There’s all this stuff out there on the internet, and all that other things, COVID is real, our crisis is real,” Dr. SItes said.

All hospital leaders on the call said the virus has pushed their hospital systems to the max.

“We are experiencing quite a bit of stress in the system as all the hospitals are in this area. Just to give you a little perspective we’ve had more than a tripling of our COVID volume in the last three weeks so it is very alarming,” Dr. Kim Megow, Chief Medical Officer, HCA Midwest Health said.

“December 1 we had 45 active infections, today we have 90. November 1 we had 19 and today we have 90,” Dr. James Stewart, Chief Medical Officer, North Kansas City Hospital said.

“Nearly 90 percent of our admitted patients are unvaccinated and none of the patients that we currently have on a ventilator are vaccinated,” Dr. Mark Steele, Executive Chief Clinical Officer, University Health said.

“For the past couple of weeks all 100 percent in ICU, all 100 percent on ventilators have been unvaccinated people,” Dr. Raghu Adiga, Chief Medical Officer, Liberty Hospital said.

The steep climb in COVID hospitalizations is leading to overcrowded emergency rooms.

The doctors say the highest death rates are found in counties with less masking, fewer vaccination and few ICU beds.

“It’s a pandemic of two different populations, the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated. The unvaccinated are going to continue to bear the brunt of this pandemic,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, Medical Director of Infection and Prevention, University of Kansas Health System said.

“What we can tell you is if you have been vaccinated and boosted you’re probably not going to die and you’re probably not going to spend time in the ICU,” Dr. Sites said.

The virus not only taking a toll on the health care system but doctors and nurses too.

“We are in this great pinch in that we don’t have the nursing staff to help take care of these patients. We all want to be done but we’re not and so we are definitely in a dire situation,” Dr. Elizabeth Long, Chief Medical Officer, Olathe Health said.

In the days ahead, hospital leaders worried about a triple threat.

“We are in a Delta surge right now. We are going to get hit by Omicron in a very short time period and it is going to be sudden and a ton of cases with the potential for quite a few hospitalizations and then we have influenza,” Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher, Deputy Public Health Director for Douglas County said.

Vaccines they say are the best line of defense.

A message they say they fear is falling on deaf ears, but may have deadly consequences.

“It is that pandemic now of the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated with the unvaccinated making up the vast majority of those that are hospitalized and continue to die,” Dr. Hawkinson said.

“These are hard times and I know we are all tired of COVID. I’m tired of COVID. We’re all tired of COVID. We’re all exhausted. We know you’re tired of COVID and all of us want to let our guard down and have fun. But this is not that time and this is not that place,” Dr. Sites said.

All the hospital leaders at Friday's news conference also said they are preparing to cancel surgeries due to the volume of unvaccinated COVID patients needing treatment.