Kansas City community college kicks off partnership with SJSD

Metropolitan Community College will hold new classes in manufacturing at the technical center

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Kansas City-based Metropolitan Community College came to St. Joseph Wednesday evening to celebrate the kickoff of a partnership with the St. Joseph School District.
MCC is partnering with the school district to help provide a pipeline from high school to technical jobs. Workforce development numbers show 700 jobs are not filled right now.
"Workforce is an issue across the country and our employers have been coming to us for several years." Kristie Arthur, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce said. This is a long time in the works, but we are very excited that everyone is working together."
The school also has openings for teachers with a bachelor's degrees.

