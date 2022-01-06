Kansas City hospital leaders call for help amid growing COVID-19 hospitalizations

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) More than a dozen doctors representing hospitals in the Missouri and Kansas City metro area say they are in crisis mode.

During a public conference call each hospital head raised concerns about COVID-19 hospitalizations and staffing.

Hospital leaders from across the Kansas City metro calling for the public's help, saying they are reaching the end of their rope.

"The facts are we have an exploding number of COVID-19 patients. People aren't using good infection control. Governments have backed off mask mandates because they think they are unpopular and as a result patients and people are suffering in our hospitals,” Dr. Steve Stites chief medical officer for The University of Kansas Health System said.

It's the second time in a month hospital leaders sounded the alarm.

Each one of the 18 doctors representing more than a dozen Kansas City metro hospitals or agencies says they are overwhelmed by the number of covid patients coupled with staff shortages.

"Staffing I don't really see an end in sight. I think an emergency declaration in both states would be extremely helpful," Dr. Kim Megow, Chief Medical Officer at HCA Midwest Health said.

Hospital heads reporting ERs are full and it's becoming a dangerous situation for covid and non-covid patients in need of a bed.

"The average wait time in our ER is 3 hours,” Dr. Lisa Hays, Chief Medical Officer at Advent Health, Shawnee Mission said.

"The ERs are completely gridlocked most of the day every day,” Dr. Megow said.

Some are unable to transfer patients.

"We've been transferring patients to Oklahoma with one recently that I heard about,” infectious disease physician Dr. Jennifer Schrimsher from LMH Health said.

Many hospitals say they are now delaying surgeries.

"We have now deferred 128 surgeries this week. I'd be happy to go over that list with folks because it is hard to call them elective things like cancer, lung nodules for cancer, breast reconstruction, hip replacement, these are really truly not elective cases they are cases that have to have in patient stays and that's one of the few levers we have left to pull,” Dr. Stites said.

Now they are asking us to pull levers too, saying they need us to go back to good infection control practices like handwashing, masks, staying home when we are sick and getting our COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We are about 90 percent unvaccinated, in our ICUS it's nearly 100 percent unvaccinated, and on our ventilator, it is 100 percent vaccinated. It's a continuing story of a vaccinated population and an unvaccinated population in the difference that we have,” Dr. Stites said.

Children's mercy was also on the call Wednesday. The head of the ER says 30 kids are hospitalized with covid, the highest yet and nearly a third are in the ICU.