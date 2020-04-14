Kansas City likely to extend stay-at-home order

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas said the stay-at-home order will likely be extended into May.
The original order was put in place on March 24 and was to last 30 days.
Lucas said there is no timeline set yet, but said there are many questions that need to be answered before he reopens the city.
"Are we at the point where we are having fewer community infections? Are we at the point where we feel like our hospitals can handle not just what's coming in now but a surge?" Lucas said.
