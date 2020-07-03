Kansas City man charged with DWI in Buchanan County crash that killed 76-year-old Gower man

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Kansas City man has been charged with the death of a 76-year-old Gower man and driving while intoxicated following a crash Wednesday morning.

Joel Queener, 22, has been charged with DWI with the death of another not a passenger in Buchanan County court, according to court filings Thursday.

Queener was driving northbound on US 169 at about 10:35 a.m. when his Kia Sportage crossed into the road’s southbound lanes, hitting two different cars, according to a highway patrol crash report.

Queener headed northbound crossed the centerline and first hit 71-year-old Welma Johnson, of Savannah, driving a Chevy Impala in the southbound lane. Queener’s car then spun and hit the driver’s side of 76-year-old Steve Petrovick’s Toyota Corolla. The 22-year-old’s car rolled.

Petrovick, of Gower, was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

Queener is set to appear in Buchanan County court on Monday, July 6. His bond was set at $50,000.