Kansas City man filed police report claiming Kareem Hunt involved in attack at Power & Light District

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)—A Kansas City man filed a police report in January saying he was attacked by former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt at a Kansas City nightclub on Jan. 7, 2018.

TMZ first reported the story.

According to the police report, John M. Lopez claimed he was attacked at Mosaic in the Power & Light District around 2 a.m. on Jan. 7. The incident happened hours after the Chiefs were knocked out of the NFL playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.

The narrative from the Kansas City Police Department said Lopez observed a friend being shoved by “approximately three subjects,” one of whom Lopez identified as George Atkinson, who was a running back with the Chiefs at the time.

Lopez told police he confronted Atkinson, who responded by punching him in his left shoulder. Lopez said he responded by striking Atkinson in the face with a closed fist, and then the three suspects appeared from “all over” and “jumped” him as he fell to the ground.

In the report, Lopez said in the report he was struck on his body and head multiple times, and most of the blows were kicks from the suspects. Lopez identified Hunt as one of them.

The report indicates Lopez believes he was knocked unconscious for a short period of time and there were “multiple witnesses who observed the incident.” The report said Lopez went to North Kansas City Hospital and was treated for a broken rib, a broken nose and multiple bruises and contusions. Police also noted Lopez had cuts on his mouth at the time of the report.

The report also said Lopez did not want to file the report, but his family convinced him it was the right thing to do. The Kansas City Police Department confirmed to KMBC 9 News that Hunt and Atkinson were never arrested and Lopez never filed charges.

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefsafter video surfaced Friday of a February incident in which he is seen knocking over and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel hallway.