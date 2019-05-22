Kansas City to host 2023 NFL Draft

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The NFL Draft is coming to Kansas City.

The NFL announced Wednesday that Kansas City will host the draft in 2023.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place in Downtown Kansas City around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

"We are excited to work with the Kansas City Chiefs, the City of Kansas City, and the Kansas City Sports Commission to showcase the area for a week-long celebration of football that will be watched by millions of fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We know Chiefs fans will come out to celebrate along with thousands of fans from teams around the country for an incredible experience as we welcome the next generation of NFL players.”

As part of the event, the NFL Draft Experience – a massive free football festival – will allow fans of all teams to participate and test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

“This is a historic day for Kansas City and Chiefs Kingdom, and we are thrilled to be named the host city for the 2023 NFL Draft,” says Clark Hunt, Chairman & CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs. “Today’s announcement would not have been possible without the tireless work of Kathy Nelson, the Kansas City Sports Commission, and the Kansas City civic community. It was a tremendous team effort, and we look forward to continuing to work together to showcase Kansas City on the national stage in 2023. Chiefs Kingdom is home to the most passionate fans in the world, and I know they will make Kansas City proud as the host of one of the NFL’s premier events.”