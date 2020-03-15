Clear
Kansas Department of Education calls for school shut down over coronavirus

There are a total of 8 positive coronavirus cases in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Education is calling for schools in the state to shut down beginning on Monday.

On Sunday, Kansas Education Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson advised schools coming off of spring break to shut down for the week of March 16-20. Watson also recommended schools who have a later spring break to also close for the week.

Kansas State High School Activities Association has also suspended sports and activities until March 22.

KSDE said the school shut downs will allow Kansas officials time to finalize a plan to address the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. A cloudy sky to start Sunday with the clouds around we will only see highs in the 40s.
