Kansas governor announces statewide mandatory mask order

Governor Laura Kelly announced during a press briefing Monday a statewide mandatory mask policy going into effect at 12:01 a.m., July 3.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 4:42 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 6:02 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(TOPEKA, Ks.) Governor Laura Kelly announced during a press briefing Monday, June 29 a statewide mandatory mask policy going into effect at midnight, July 3.

"When the pandemic first hit, there was mixed messaging about masks, now the evidence could not be clearer. Wearing a mask is not only safe but it is necessary to avoid another shutdown," Kelly said. "When we look at where we are seeing clusters of cases, we are not seeing them in businesses where masks are worn."

The governor said that the state is seeing a significant increase in cases related to gatherings where masks are not being worn. 

"Remember, you mask protects me, and my mask protects you," Kelly said. 

The mask order will require all Kansans to wear a face mask while in an indoor public space beginning at 12:01 a.m., Friday, July 3. 

"This doesn't change where you can go or what you can do, it just means if you're around other people you must wear a mask," Kelly said. 

The governor added that if you are outside and social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained, you should wear a mask. 

More guidelines will be released on Thursday, July 2. 

According to the governor, the state is starting the mandate on Friday so businesses have the appropriate time to prepare and acquire proper masks. 

