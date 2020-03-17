Clear
Kansas governor orders schools closed for the remainder of school year

The announcement was made as the state continues to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

(TOPEKA, Kan.) Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that all schools across the state must be closed for the rest of the school year.

The governor said learning will continue for students. A 25-member task force is working to develop plans for continuous learning. The task force, comprised of the state's top educators, will deliver their recommendations by Wednesday.

Gov. Kelly recommended on Sunday school districts close for a week while education officials created a plan to deal with the closures.

