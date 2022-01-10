Kansas hospital leaders applaud emergency declaration

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) Hospital leaders across Kansas now have more tools and resources to fight the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the sunflower state.

This comes after Governor Laura Kelly declared a temporary state of emergency for Kansas.

Some hospitals are breathing a sigh of relief after leaders across the Kansas City metro called for help, and Kansas's governor answered.

"So first let's just say thank you to Governor Kelly and to the political leadership in Topeka. That was a big step and different than Missouri, where they've tried to declare a victory which is obviously not true,” Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer, The University of Kansas Health System said.

Hospital leaders say they are seeing patient numbers explode at a time when hundreds of staff are out sick.

"The most current forecast model actually includes a peak that actually doubles our current numbers by the early part of February.

Now is that going to be where we go? We don't know,” Dr. Kim Megow, Chief Medical Officer, HCA Midwest Health said.

Answering the hospital's call, governor Laura Kelly declared a 15-day state of emergency for Kansas.

Providing staffing flexibility and access to federal resources.

"One of the big things we can do is take some different types of personnel, retired military, retired paramedics, retired nursing staff and bring them back to help us run things,” Dr. Stites said. “We can turn to the School of Medicine and the school of nursing, we are having those conversations and saying okay folks are their people than can come over and helps us run our swab clinic or our vaccination clinic."

It also relaxes regulations so hospitals can focus on taking care of a growing number of patients.

"When we have this emergency declaration it does allow us to move those patients who are ready for discharge into a different facility much quicker and that frees up beds for us,” Dr. Megow said.

While Kansas is getting some help, hospitals say it's time for Missouri's governor to step up too.

"Here's what the truth is. The truth is there's a lot of people in Missouri getting sick and there are not a lot of hospital beds and they're are not a lot, and a lot of the staff are getting sick,” Dr. Stites said.

While hospitals say the emergency declarations help, it's not the end-all answer to their problem.

“The emergency order that's going to protect our community. You can also protect yourself individually, your bubble, your loved ones and friends and that is by getting a vaccination,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control, The University of Kansas Health System said.

By masking, avoiding public gatherings, social distancing, handwashing, and getting vaccinated.

Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri back in March 2020.

It ran for 18 months before the governor allowed it to expire last week.