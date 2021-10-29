Kansas man arrested in officer-involved shooting

(NEMAHA COUNTY Ks.) One man has been arrested after an officer involved shooting,
On Thursday the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a man shot by law enforcement during an incident outside his residence in Sabetha.
The KBI said 38 year-old Kelly Hall was taken into custody around 4:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon for aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.
Hall had been receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Topeka and was arrested after being released.
Hall was booked in the Nemaha County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.