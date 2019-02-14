Kansas mayor hopes his path from prison to politics will inspire others to change their life

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A northeast Kansas man has shown how a person can drastically his change his life and make up for past mistakes.

Leavenworth Mayor Jermaine Wilson has gone from prison to politics.

Wilson told his story Wednesday night to a group in Atchison as part of the Kansas community's celebration of Black History Month.

Wilson served time as a drug felon in the maximum security wing of the Lansing prison.

He said it was there he knew things had to change and he started to turn his life around.

"People need to know that there is hope. There is another chance," said Mayor Wilson. "God is giving us another chance so we shouldn't be bound by past mistakes. We should all be given an opportunity as long as there's breath in our body. People need to realize you have what it takes to succeed and get to the next level."

Wilson was named mayor last month by Leavenworth's city commissioners.

The event was sponsored by the United Way and the Boys and Girls Club.