Kansas moves to phase 5 of COVID vaccinations

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, KS) The state of Kansas has decides to open up phase 5 of the COVID vaccines.

"We're very pleased that we're going to phase 5 this early in the game, our county is ready, we have no waiting list at this point," said Administrator of Doniphan County and Home Health Agency, Sheryl Pierce.

While phase 5 is underway across the state, anybody 18 and older is now eligible.

Doniphan County will host a clinic on April 8th for those who are eligible and who sign up.

Those who have already received vaccines are happy to see it move forward so fast.

"The faster we can get more people vaccinated in our county, the more return to normal we will see. Definitely more safe our community will be," said Doniphan County Resident William Boeh.

Many hope that as phase 5 begins, more people will get the vaccine.

One reason residents say its good to get the vaccine, is because you get the chance to see people in your community you may not have seen in a year.

"This is more fun than the flu shot. You gotta go to your doctor to get the flu shot. Here you get to see everybody, you get to see friends you haven't seen for a year," said Doniphan County Resident Cindy Hoverson.

Those receiving the shots in the close-knit community say they are supportive of the health department and were shocked at how well the clinics operate.

"I can't believe how well organized it is, you just come in, register, take your temperature, and they give you the shot, and you wait 15 minutes and you're free to leave," said Doniphan County Resident Janet Young.

Opening phase 5 on Monday, health officials say they hope that they can get a higher percentage of vaccinations done.

"Far as the 18 years of age and older, 25% of our population have received the vaccine, so we would like more people to call us and more people to get that vaccine in their arms," said Pierce.