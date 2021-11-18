Kansas officials approve booster for all adults

(TOPEKA, Ks.) As pfizer applies for emergency use authorization for its booster for all adults.

Some states are doing it without federal approval, including Kansas.

The governor of Kansas joined seven states today with its announcement that all adults can go ahead and get the booster shot.

Each state cites a desire to curb recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Federal officials are not too far behind saying a decision could come as early as this weekend.

Here's the director of the CDC discussing the data behind the boosters.

"We also have new data that look at COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities from our national healthcare safety network. When we compare rates of COVID-19 disease, between those who are vaccinated with two doses, and those who have received a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower. For those who received their booster shot, demonstrating our boosters are working,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director said.

Up until this point, only adults over 65 or at high risk of infection or exposure can get a booster six months after their last jab.

We also reached out to the Missouri health department to find out if the Show-Me state will follow Kansas' lead.

The spokesperson says that while Missouri officials support opening boosters up to all adults, they are waiting for the CDC to update its guidance first.