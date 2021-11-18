Clear
Kansas officials approve booster for all adults

The governor of Kansas joined seven states today with its announcement that all adults can go ahead and get the booster shot.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 9:58 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(TOPEKA, Ks.) As pfizer applies for emergency use authorization for its booster for all adults.

Some states are doing it without federal approval, including Kansas.

Each state cites a desire to curb recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Federal officials are not too far behind saying a decision could come as early as this weekend.

Here's the director of the CDC discussing the data behind the boosters.

"We also have new data that look at COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities from our national healthcare safety network. When we compare rates of COVID-19 disease, between those who are vaccinated with two doses, and those who have received a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower. For those who received their booster shot, demonstrating our boosters are working,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director said.

Up until this point, only adults over 65 or at high risk of infection or exposure can get a booster six months after their last jab.

We also reached out to the Missouri health department to find out if the Show-Me state will follow Kansas' lead.

The spokesperson says that while Missouri officials support opening boosters up to all adults, they are waiting for the CDC to update its guidance first.

Temperatures are about 20 degrees colder this morning than yesterday morning. Today we will have mostly sunny skies but temperatures will struggle to warm up. Highs will likely only make it into the mid to upper 40s. Winds will remain a bit breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures look to stay at or slightly below average throughout the rest of the work week into the weekend. Dry and fairly sunny weather will continue this weekend into next week.
