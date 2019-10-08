Kansas police are looking for an 'armed and dangerous' suspect involved in the deadly Kansas bar shooting

(CNN) -- Authorities are looking for one of two men who walked inside Kansas City's Tequila KC bar early Sunday morning and began shooting -- killing four men and injuring five other people.

Javier Alatorre, 23, was arrested and will have an extradition hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, is on the run and should be considered "armed and dangerous," a Kansas City, Kansas Police Department news release said.

"We're still looking at all of our leads; we're receiving tips," Chief Michael York said in a Monday press conference. "Our federal partners are assisting us as well, so we hope to find him soon." The chief urged anyone who sees the suspect to "stay away" and not confront him.

Both suspects have been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and their bonds have been set at $1 million each, the release said. They both have long criminal histories, CNN affiliate KMBC reported.

They appeared to fire shots at specific people and kept firing into the crowd as they left, York said Monday.

"The investigation is leading us to believe it was not random," York said.

Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 58; Francisco Anaya-Garcia, 34; Alfredo Calderon, 29; Ebar Meza-Aguirre, 29, were killed, York said.

The bar, a private members-only venue, was loved by its regulars who ranged from 20 to 60-year-olds, said Toni Maciel, whose cousins were wounded. There were 40 people inside at the time of the shooting.

He warned that he'd come back and shoot

Bartender Jose Valdez told WDAF the problem started when he refused to serve a man who had caused problems in the bar months earlier. The man threw a glass at him and was thrown out of the club, Valdez told the news station.

The bar's owner told CNN affiliate KCTV the man had told people he would come back to shoot everyone.

Police responded to the bar after the first confrontation, York said, but could not locate the suspect. He said they didn't have any indication "he was going to come back to do what he did."

Two hours later, the two suspects came into the bar with handguns and began shooting.

'We thought it was a dream or a lie'

Meza-Aguirre, one of the younger victims, was known to his friends as "Ever."

"So far, we haven't comprehended what happened," his aunt, Guadalupe Escalante told WDAF. "We thought it was a dream or a lie."

He was dancing inside the bar early Sunday morning with Celeste Trevino when the shooting began and he pushed her out of the way, she said.

"He saved me," Trevino said. "I just remember holding his face ... I'm pretty sure he still had my lipstick on his cheek when he died, because I remember kissing him on the cheek."

Calderon, another victim, was Trevino's brother-in-law.

"He was a great dad. And a lot of people are going to miss him," Trevino said.

Calderon's funeral will be held on Thursday morning at All Saints Catholic Church in Kansas City, Porter Funeral Home said.

Anaya-Garcia, known to his friends as "Stranger," was at the Tequila KC bar with his fiancée and died in her arms, according to their friend, Shay Celedon. Celedon said she was with them at the bar but left two hours before the shooting.

"I go home, go to bed, get woken up two hours later (to learn) that he's deceased, and she held him 'til he took his last breath, and tried to bring him back and keep pressure on his gunshot wound. And it was just one fatal shot that took him from us," Celedon said.

One man who was shot, Michael Barajas, told WDAF he was thinking of his children and was determined to make it back home.

Barajas was in the bar playing pool before the shooting.

"About the time I see the fire come out the gun, then I felt the hit in my arm. It felt like I got hit with a bus, just almost knocked me to the floor," he told the affiliate.

Around him, chaos, Barajas said.

"I was close to death. I feel like a couple inches in a different direction, I could've got hit in my head, could've got hit in my stomach, my chest. You know, a bad place," he said.