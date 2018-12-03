Kareem Hunt apologizes in first interview since TMZ video release

(ESPN) Star running back Kareem Hunt said he regrets pushing and kicking a woman in his first interview since the Kansas City Chiefs cut him from the team Friday.

"Honestly, I just wanted to the let the world know how sorry I am for my actions," Hunt said in an interview with ESPN.

The interview, which aired Sunday, comes just days after TMZ released video of the February incident. The video shows an altercation in a Cleveland hotel between Hunt and a woman. In it, Hunt is pushing and kicking the woman, while others attempt to hold him back.

"It was just a disagreement," he said. "And I honestly wanted her just to leave, but it's no excuse for me to act that way or to even put myself in that position."

The NFL placed Hunt on an "Exempt List," blocking him from practice and games shortly after the video's release. The Chiefs also released a statement Friday, stating the organization was cutting the star running back from the team.

I'm gonna take the time to, you know, like I said, better myself and learn from this," Hunt said.

Kansas City Chiefs management said they spoke with Hunt about the incident earlier in the year but the video is different than what the 23-year-old told them at that time.

Hunt confirmed that he had not told the Chiefs everything, in his interview with ESPN. He said the video showed him the incident from an outside perspective, and he didn't like what he saw.

"I realized what I did once I saw the video, and it was really tough to watch," he said. "I was in the wrong, and I'm not that type of person."

In the interview, Hunt extended an apology to the Chiefs, his teammates, his friends and family. He said if he could speak to the woman, he would apologize for his actions.