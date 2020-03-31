Clear
Kawasaki in Maryville to temporarily close during city stay-at-home order

The plant employs almost 900 full-time employees as well as nearly 200 temporary workers.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 6:34 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2020 6:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(MARYVILLE, MO) A major employer in Maryville will temporary close due to city stay-at-home order.

Kawasaki said they will follow the city order by shutting down at 11PM Tuesday after their second shift.

Maryville's order will be in place for two weeks.

