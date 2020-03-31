Kawasaki in Maryville to temporarily close during city stay-at-home order

(MARYVILLE, MO) A major employer in Maryville will temporary close due to city stay-at-home order.
Kawasaki said they will follow the city order by shutting down at 11PM Tuesday after their second shift.
Maryville's order will be in place for two weeks.
Related Content
- Kawasaki in Maryville to temporary close during city stay-at-home order
- Maryville Approves Economic Development Funds for Kawasaki
- City amends stay-at-home order, extended through April 24
- Maryville issues shelter-in-place order
- St. Joseph ordered to stay at home
- Maryville city officials watching Mozingo Lake levels
- Maryville Plans Independence Day Celebration
- Lightning strike kills Maryville man
- Maryville TNR rescues feral felines
- Boy Scouts from Maryville help out local mobile home park
Scroll for more content...