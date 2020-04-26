Kawasaki plant prepares for re-opening next week

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Kawasaki production plant has sat nearly empty for the past few weeks as concerns over Covid-19 lead management to take action.

The plant which makes engines has seen its production halted. Administrative staff voluntarily shut down the plant for intensive cleaning while modifying the building and daily procedures to support social distancing.

"We've prepared the plant for the safety of our employees," Tim Melvin, human resources, Kawasaki said.

The plant employees approximately 1,000 workers and staff say they want to make sure every one of them is safe at all times.

Among the changes included mandatory mask usage and dispersed workspaces in tight areas. Breakrooms have been modified to accommodate social distancing.

Melvin said it’s not just about protecting employee’s health, he said the company also wanted to make sure their workforce could still depend on a stream of income during the sudden closure.

"We made sure that our employees were paid a portion of their wage all the way through this," he said.

While he stopped of short of saying the Kawasaki plant was fully prepared for the pandemic, Melvin added that the changes they’ve put in place put the company on the right track to restarting production

"We feel good about what we’ve done," Melvin said. "We feel very confident in what we’re doing."

The Kawasaki plant is set to resume production next week, administrative staff said employee access will be staggered to prevent large groups in one area.