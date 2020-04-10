Kevin's Nail Salon and Spa changes operations to produce masks

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local nail salon is now using its business space to make masks for the public.

Kevin's Nail Salon located at the Shoppes at North Village, can't go about normal business during the coronavirus pandemic, so employees started sewing masks.

Anyone can pick up a mask outside the business for free, but they are asking for donations in order to buy supplies to keep making masks.

"We would like to buy as much fabric as possible so then we're able to make more for people that are in nursing homes or people that are working in essential businesses like nurses, physicians." Christine Nguyen from Kevin's Nail Salon and Spa said. "Anything that we can do to help."