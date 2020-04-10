Clear
BREAKING NEWS Andrew County resident tests positive for coronavirus Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kevin's Nail Salon and Spa changes operations to produce masks

The masks are free to pick-up outside the building, but they are asking for donations in order to buy supplies to keep making masks.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 11:12 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local nail salon is now using its business space to make masks for the public.

Kevin's Nail Salon located at the Shoppes at North Village, can't go about normal business during the coronavirus pandemic, so employees started sewing masks. 

Anyone can pick up a mask outside the business for free, but they are asking for donations in order to buy supplies to keep making masks.

"We would like to buy as much fabric as possible so then we're able to make more for people that are in nursing homes or people that are working in essential businesses like nurses, physicians." Christine Nguyen from Kevin's Nail Salon and Spa said. "Anything that we can do to help."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: °
A sunny and very windy Thursday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Sunny skies and below normal temperatures were found across the area Thursday afternoon as another strong cold front has made its way into the area bringing cooler air and strong winds with it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories