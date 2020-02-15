Clear
Kids compete in county wide Spelling Bee

102 students from all across Buchanan county in grades 5 through 8 competed in the spelling bee.

Feb 15, 2020
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Just over 100 students from 5th through 8th grade competed in a spelling bee at Truman Middle School Saturday. 

The spelling bee was broken up into two running simultaneously between 5th & 6th graders and 7th & 8th graders. 

The winner of each bee will move ahead to the regional competition to be next month.

the director of the bee said higher interest in spelling bees over the last few years has inspired more kids to take part, and even if they don't win there's still plenty to take away from the process.

Everything that they learn when they study the words the language of origin all of those things will contribute to any area of study they got to in their future." Karen Heyde-Lipanovich director Buchanan County Spelling Bee said. 

The regional competition will be held on March 7th at Empower U. 

Temperatures start to rebound overnight but will continue to rise through the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will stay between the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.
