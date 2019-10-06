Kids show off robotics skills at East Hills Mall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kids got the chance to test some of their robotic skills on Saturday at the East Hills Mall.

The kids are part of Missouri 4-H and are learning computer coding skills with robots made from lego pieces.

Facilitators with Missouri 4-H said kids in the program learn valuable personal development skills as well as a working knowledge of how to solve real-world problems, while kids said they enjoy every minute.

"It's really fun you get to meet a lot of new people and just have fun," Jim Brewer, 4-H student said. "I like legos and I like coding so I thought it would be a really good opportunity for me."

Local kids in the Missouri 4-H program will also be tackling other topics in our area such as the homeless and flooding.

4-H is a part of the University of Missouri Extension and is supported by county, state and federal governments.